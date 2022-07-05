22 men to be charged over alerting others to law enforcement operations

SINGAPORE - A group of men who shared messages containing information of ongoing law enforcement operations in four chat groups on WhatsApp will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 6).

The 22 men, aged between 27 and 49, are accused of intentionally obstructing the course of justice.

They had sent messages between January 2019 and February 2020, while allegedly knowing that other members in the chat groups would likely take steps to avoid the law enforcement agencies.

Those convicted of the offence could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.