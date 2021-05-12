21-year-old nabbed after allegedly attacking his father with sharp object

SINGAPORE - A man, 21, has been arrested after allegedly attacking his father with what police say was a sharp object in Commonwealth Avenue West on Monday night (May 10).

The father, 41, suffered multiple injuries. He was conscious when taken to the hospital, the police said.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 11.20pm but the son had left the scene before they arrived.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the two men may have had a dispute earlier.

Within four hours of the reported crime, officers from the Clementi and Jurong police divisions tracked down the suspect using ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

He is being charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

If he is found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.