21-year-old man who stabbed two people with a pair of scissors is charged in court

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man who allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab two people in five hours was charged in court on Thursday (Aug 4) over the offences.

Mohamed Shabiq Mohamed Anwar faces two counts of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who were known to Shabiq, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Shabiq is said to have stabbed Mr Lim Rayen at the open carpark of Block 212 Serangoon Avenue 4 with a pair of scissors at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Mr Lim suffered multiple cuts and puncture wounds.

Then at about 12.30am on Wednesday, Shabiq allegedly stabbed Ms Pebbles Ramakrishna along Punggol Seventeenth Avenue with the same pair of scissors.

She suffered multiple cuts from the attack.

The police said they responded to the first attack at around 8.30pm.

Shabiq fled the scene in a vehicle with Ms Pebbles before the police arrived. He was identified with the help of police cameras.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division found the vehicle in a multi-storey carpark at Northshore Drive in Punggol.

Officers from the K-9 unit of the Special Operations Command mounted a search for the couple in the area.

"The couple were eventually spotted hiding at the back of a lorry parked along Punggol Seventeenth Avenue," said the police.

Ms Pebbles was found with multiple injuries from an alleged attack by Shabiq over a dispute.

Shabiq was arrested within five hours of the first attack, said the police who added that both victims are in a stable condition.

For each count of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, Shabiq can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.

He will appear in court again on Aug 11.