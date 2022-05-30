21 people arrested in Bedok and Changi for gambling, vice activities

SINGAPORE - Twenty-one people, aged between 29 and 76, were arrested for illegal gambling and vice activities following various operations over two days in Bedok and Changi.

The police said in a release on Monday (May 30) that the operations were led by Bedok Neighbourhood Police Centre.

In the first operation, officers found nine men, aged between 52 and 75, who allegedly acted as bookmakers by collecting and placing bets physically and remotely for seven men in Bedok North Street 3, New Upper Changi Road and Bedok South Road.

Cash of more than $7,500 and three mobile phones were seized.

In another operation, eight men, aged between 55 and 76, and a woman, 68, were arrested in Changi Road for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities where cash amounting to $258, a mobile phone and gambling paraphernalia were seized.

All nine people will be investigated for illegal gambling.

A third bust saw two massage establishments in New Upper Changi Road allegedly fail to ensure employees did not provide sexual services.

Three women, aged between 29 and 43, were also arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Those found guilty of being involved in bookmaking can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000 and face a jail term of up to five years.

Those who place bets with a bookmaker face a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those convicted of breaching rules under the Massage Establishments Rules 2018 can be fined up to $5,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

For gaming in a common gaming house, offenders face a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

The offence of being the owner or occupier of a common gaming house carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000 and a jail term of up to three years.