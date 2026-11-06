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Jail for man who stole Chanel perfumes worth over $700 from Changi Airport shops

On Nov 6, American citizen Kai Clifford Hiroshi, 48, was sentenced to 21 days’ jail after pleading guilty to two theft charges.

SINGAPORE – A man who stole three bottles of Chanel perfume at Changi Airport and left Singapore in 2025 was arrested almost a year later, when he tried to enter the country again.

On Nov 6, American citizen Kai Clifford Hiroshi, 48, was sentenced to 21 days’ jail after pleading guilty to two theft charges.

Kai committed the offences on Nov 4, 2025, when he arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 for his flight to San Francisco.

At around 7.40pm, he went to a Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes outlet and took a bottle of Chanel perfume valued at $331 from the display shelf and quickly left.

Less than an hour later, he went to another Shilla outlet at the same terminal and stole two bottles of perfume worth a total of $453.

Both thefts were not immediately discovered by the store employees, and Kai boarded his flight.

The next day, the store employees noticed that the perfume bottles were missing and checked CCTV footage, which showed Kai stealing the items. A police report was lodged.

On Sept 25, 2026, Kai was arrested when he landed at Changi Airport. He admitted to the thefts and was charged in court.

The court heard that he has since made full restitution, although the stolen perfume bottles have not been recovered.

Those convicted of theft in dwelling can be jailed for up to seven years and are liable to a fine .