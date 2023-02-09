$2,000 fine for man who threatened to kill principal of son’s school

SINGAPORE - A man threatened to kill the principal of his son’s primary school and hurled vulgarities at her after he turned up late to pick up the boy.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old offender, who cannot be named to protect his child’s identity, was fined $2,000 for harassment.

Court documents did not disclose the boy’s age, but those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act. Details on the school have also been redacted from the documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Wuan told the court that the man was supposed to pick up his son from school at 11.30am on April 4, 2022, but he was about 50 minutes late.

The DPP did not say what happened next, but the offender later created a scene in the school’s general office and confronted a teacher, asking if “they had done enough for his son”. He also abused the teacher with vulgar language.

The principal, who was alerted to the ruckus, came forward to help the teacher. She also suggested that the man join her and a few other teachers in a boardroom to discuss the matter.

But he continued to be aggressive and said that he would kill the principal. The police were then alerted.

In a separate case, the man was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail and an additional fine of $2,000 for multiple traffic-related offences.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 10 years from his release date.

This is not the first time he had committed traffic-related offences.

DPP Wuan said that the man was earlier disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years – from Sept 29, 2020 to Sept 28, 2025.

Despite this, he drove a car along Ghim Moh Link on Jan 13, 2022 and was stopped by Traffic Police officers for checks. They found that he was not supposed to be driving at the time and arrested him.

This encounter with the authorities failed to deter the man from reoffending. He was caught on camera, speeding on a motorcycle along the Pan Island Expressway at around 12.40am on March 6, 2022.

To avoid detection, he had earlier made alterations to the number plate of the vehicle.

The DPP said: “The Traffic Police were subsequently able to ascertain the accused’s identity via the use of...(police camera footage) obtained from a car park where he later parked the motorcycle.”

He was caught and charged in court in 2022.

His bail was set at $33,000 on Thursday, and he is expected to surrender himself at the State Courts on March 2 to begin serving his sentence.