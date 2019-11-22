200 online scams touting hotel room reservations, attraction tickets reported from January to September

SINGAPORE - At least 197 e-commerce scams involving hotel room reservations and attraction tickets were reported between January and September.

Giving this update in an advisory on Friday (Nov 22), the police warned the public to be wary of such scams on e-commerce platforms, especially with the December holiday period coming up.

Among the attraction ticket scams, those involving Universal Studios Singapore often came up, said the police.

Victims either did not receive the tickets or received invalid tickets after making their purchases.

The police advised members of the public not to buy on impulse and to be wary of online advertisements of hotel room reservations and attraction tickets at cheap prices that sound too good to be true.

They should read reviews on the sellers they intend to buy products from before making their purchases.

Scammers may also use a local bank account or provide proof of their NRIC or driver's licence to win victims' trust.

Consumers should avoid making deposits and advance payments when entering transactions with strangers.

They should make purchases from authorised sellers to avoid receiving duplicate and invalid tickets.