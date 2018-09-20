2 youths convicted over e-scooter collisions

Two youths involved in separate electric-scooter incidents that landed two elderly pedestrians in hospital were convicted in court yesterday.

Ho Jun Wei, an 18-year-old Institute of Technical Education College Central student, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt through a rash act.

He is expected to be sentenced on Oct 17 after District Judge Eddy Tham called for a report to assess his suitability for probation.

In the other case, cleaning supervisor Chan Xiao Jie, 20, admitted to causing hurt through a negligent act.

He was fined $2,500.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang told the court that on Feb 17, Ho was riding his e-scooter on a footpath in Yishun Ring Road near Yishun Junior College when he saw Mr Wong Ah Jee, 78, from afar.

Knowing there was insufficient space for him to ride past Mr Wong, he sounded his horn thrice, expecting the elderly man to move aside.

However, Mr Wong did not respond and continued walking. Unable to brake in time, Ho hit the elderly man, who fell face down to the ground.

Mr Wong had facial injuries and minor abrasions. He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment and observation, and was discharged the next day.

DPP Ang noted that Ho was travelling at 20kmh. The current speed limit for personal mobility devices on footpaths is 15kmh. This will be reduced to 10kmh early next year.

Ho has compensated Mr Wong, whose medical bills came up to $676.80.

For causing grievous hurt through a rash act, a person can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

In Chan's case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua said he did not see 74-year-old Chua Eng Kuan and hit him while riding his e-scooter in Jurong West at about 11pm on April 13.

Mr Chua, who suffered cuts to his right hand and forehead, spent 10 days at the National University Hospital. Chan has paid him $2,000 in compensation.

For causing hurt through a negligent act, Chan could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.