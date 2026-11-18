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2 women charged over disruption to NParks’ crow population management ops in separate cases

One of them, Lien Sit Choon, 60, was handed two mischief charges on Nov 18.

SINGAPORE - Two women accused of disrupting crow population management operations by the National Parks Board (NParks) in separate incidents have been charged with mischief.

Lien Sit Choon, 60, was handed two mischief charges on Nov 18.

On two occasions in March, she allegedly dismantled a crow trap which the NParks had deployed near Block 629, Senja Road in Bukit Panjang.

Lien was also charged with one count each of harassment, assault, dishonest misappropriation of property, being a public nuisance and causing grievous hurt to another person by performing a rash act.

She was in Senja Road in November 2025 when she allegedly threw a pair of slippers and a rock at another person, fracturing the latter ’s left hand.

She purportedly misappropriated an iPhone at Bukit Panjang MRT station on March 10, and threatened to beat another person six days later.

Lien is also accused of shouting loudly and punching a woman at a Senja Road coffeeshop on March 21.

Separately, Tan Chong Hong, 74, faces one mischief charge and six unrelated charges under the Wildlife Act after she allegedly fed pigeons without written approval from the Director General of Wildlife Management.

She is accused of committing mischief on three occasions in August by placing pieces of cardboard over the entrance of a crow trap which NParks had deployed near Block 161 Yishun Street 11.

Crows could not enter the trap as a result, said the police in a statement on Nov 17.

Tan is also said to have unlawfully fed birds at several spots in Yishun on six occasions between November 2025 and June 2026.

The women were identified with the help of CCTV footage, and their cases have been adjourned to December.

In a letter to The Straits Times Forum, How Choon Beng, who is NParks’ group director of wildlife management, said crows can pose safety risks, especially when they aggressively defend their nests or young.

He said they pose a threat to Singapore’s native wildlife, adding: “By reducing crow numbers, native bird species are less likely to experience predation of their young, which may improve breeding success.”