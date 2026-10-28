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2 weeks’ jail for man who agreed to take blame for uncle’s driving accident

On Oct 28, Ng was jailed for two weeks after pleading guilty to one count each of obstructing the course of justice and giving false information to the police.

SINGAPORE – When asked to take the blame for a driving accident his uncle said caused a “minor” injury to a person, Ng Inn Kiat, 42, agreed and made a police statement to that effect.

But Ng later came clean to the authorities after realising the accident was more severe than described by his uncle.

On Oct 28, he was jailed for two weeks after pleading guilty to one count each of obstructing the course of justice and giving false information to the police.

Another two charges for obstructing justice and making a false police report were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Ng has also been ostracised by his entire extended family as a result of telling the police the truth, his lawyer said.

His uncle, Chia Soon Sin, 67, was also his boss in a family business. Company records show that Chia is the director of Hup Cheng Electronics in Kallang.

On Oct 18, 2024, Chia was driving in a carpark in Boon Keng when he collided with an elderly pedestrian.

The victim was grievously injured, suffering a fracture on his left foot, and was given more than 30 days of hospitalisation leave.

Chia then asked Ng to take the rap for him, lying that the victim’s injuries were minor, and that he was worried about getting suspended after racking up too many demerit points.

In truth, Chia did not even have a valid driving licence.

Ng agreed to take the fall, making a false report and giving false statements to the police.

It was only when the authorities initiated prosecution against him that he realised the severity of the charges, and confessed to the conspiracy with his uncle.

The prosecution said Ng’s actions wasted police resources and time.

Ng’s lawyer Anthony Lim told the court that his client derived no personal benefit or financial gain from his actions, and that he did what he did as Chia was his uncle and boss.

Lim added that Ng has suffered as a result of coming clean, with the entire extended family now treating him like an outcast, removing him from all their family chats.

When the court was told that none of Ng’s relatives would speak to him any more, a woman who came to court with him began to sob in the gallery.

For obstructing justice, Ng could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Chia has been charged over the accident and conspiracy. The case is ongoing.