2 teenagers to be charged in court for suspected loan shark harassment

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers, aged 16 and 19, who were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment, will be charged in court on Saturday (Jan 4), the police said.

The police said they were alerted to a case of loan shark harassment on Dec 28 last year where the door of a residential unit inWoodlands Avenue 1 was splashed with paint and debtors' notes were left behind.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the two suspects and arrested them on Thursday (Jan 2).

The two teenagers are believed to be involved in similar cases reported islandwide.

They will be charged under the Moneylenders Act, police said. Under the Act, first-time offenders found guilty of loan shark harassment shall be fined between $5,000 and $50,0000, be jailed up to five years and will receive six strokes of the cane.

The police said there is "zero tolerance" for such loan shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," it said.