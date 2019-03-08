2 teenagers arrested for drug offences in police operation targeting vice activities

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers were arrested for drug-related offences during a police operation targeting massage establishments and vice activities.

Officers from Tanglin and Central Police Divisions had conducted raids on Wednesday (March 6) in Balestier Road, Macpherson Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, Orchard Road and Havelock Road.

During a raid at a rented service apartment, police detained a 17-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man for drug offences. The man was also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

Police also snared 15 people - 14 women and one man - for vice-related offences.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that they had advertised sexual services online and operated from a rented service apartment," police said in a statement on Friday.

One of the women was also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Three massage establishments had operated without a valid licence and one licensed massage establishment was found to have contravened licensing conditions.

Two women, aged 30 and 32, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter Act at these massage establishments.

In total, police arrested two men and 17 women in the enforcement operation. The youngest arrested is 17 and the oldest, 41 years old.

Investigations are ongoing.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be given a maximum fine of $10,000 or up to five years' imprisonment or both.

Operators of unlicensed massage establishments are liable to enhanced penalties under the new Massage Establishment Act.

If convicted, first time offenders may face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a maximum fine of $20,000 or up to five years' imprisonment or both.