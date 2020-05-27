2 S'poreans face more charges linked to Covid-19

A youth accused of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender is said to have targeted an occupant of a Holland Close flat on April 9 - two days after safe distancing measures were introduced in Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, Chua Jun Yong, 20, was charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He was earlier handed seven other charges over different offences.

He is accused of acting on behalf of a loan shark known as Jasper to cause annoyance to an occupant of a Tampines flat on April 6.

Around 1am that day, Chua allegedly used a bicycle lock to secure the front gate of the unit and used a marker to scrawl a message on a wall about a purported loan.

He is accused of committing a similar act when he went to another flat in Hougang about two hours later.

On April 9, Chua is said to have unlawfully left his Bedok Reservoir Road flat around midnight and gone to Holland Close.

He is accused of acting on Jasper's behalf around 2am that day by causing annoyance to an occupant of a flat there by securing the front gate with a bicycle lock.

According to court documents, he allegedly drove a car on both days even though he did not have a licence to do so.

He is expected to plead guilty next Tuesday.

Chua was yesterday one of two Singaporeans who were handed additional charges linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in separate incidents.

Rajalakshmi Sukomaran, 36, faced seven more charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

She was earlier charged with an offence under the same Act last month.

She is accused of unlawfully meeting another person, who was not named in court documents, at the void deck of Block 672A Klang Lane in Little India around 3pm on April 14.

She is also said to have failed to keep a distance of at least 1m from the person.

Rajalakshmi allegedly met another person at an East Coast Park hut around 9.40pm two days later.

She is accused of unlawfully leaving her Ang Mo Kio flat on April 18 to meet an unnamed person in a back lane of Veerasamy Road in Little India shortly after midnight that day.

She is said to have left her home again on April 19 and at another time the next day.

She allegedly failed to wear a mask over her nose and mouth in Dunlop Street, in Little India, around 7.20pm on April 20.

Her case has been adjourned to June 12.

If convicted, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.