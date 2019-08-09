2 public entertainment outlets flouted licensing conditions; 30 people arrested

SINGAPORE - Two public entertainment outlets were found to have contravened licensing conditions after police conducted a two-day operation in Middle Road and South Bridge Road.

Thirty people were also arrested for various offences on Tuesday (Aug 6) and Wednesday.

Out of the 30 arrested, five men and seven women did not have a work permit.

Another two women were arrested for not having a work permit and were suspected to be illegal immigrants. Ten women who did not have a work permit were suspected to be involved in drug-related offences. Five men and one woman were also arrested for drug-related offences.

Police said action will be taken against the operators of the entertainment outlets for flouting rules and regulations under the Public Entertainments Act.