2 months' jail for cabby involved in fatal road accident

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was making a right turn at a traffic light when the blinking green man signal was on and his vehicle struck a pedestrian who died 16 days later.

Yip Kam Bor, 70, was sentenced on Friday (Sept 25) to two months' jail after pleading guilty to one count of causing a death by rash driving.

The Singaporean was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for six years.

Yip was driving his taxi on April 4 last year when he reached a signalised cross-junction between Woodlands Avenue 1 and Woodlands Avenue 2 at around 7.30pm.

The lights later turned green but did not show the green right-turn arrow.

Yip was making a right turn into the first lane of Woodlands Avenue 2 when his taxi hit Mr Ong Beng Teck, 63, who was then crossing the road.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan said: "(Mr Ong) had the right of way, as he had started crossing the road when the pedestrian crossing signal showed a green man.

"At the time of the collision, the pedestrian crossing signal showed a blinking green man."

Mr Ong fell backwards onto the ground and was unable to get up.

Yip then alighted, helped Mr Ong get up on his feet, and drove away after assisting him to the side of the road.

The DPP added: "At the time of the collision, the traffic flow was light, the road was dry, the weather was fine, and the visibility was clear.

"There were no malfunctions reported of the traffic lights at the signalised junction where the incident occurred."

Mr Ong reached home soon after and his family members noticed that he appeared to be in a daze with injuries to his limbs. He had also soiled himself.

They took him to a nearby clinic, where he suffered a seizure.

An ambulance later rushed him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and he died on April 20 last year.

His autopsy report stated that he died of a head injury.

For committing the offence, Yip could have been jailed for up to five years and fined.