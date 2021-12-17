2 men nabbed in Serangoon, over 2kg of drugs seized by CNB

Two men have been arrested and more than 2kg of drugs seized from them, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said yesterday.

Officers raided a residential unit in Serangoon Avenue 4 on Wednesday afternoon and arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean man.

About 44g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia found in the unit were seized.

Another four packets of heroin weighing about 1.8kg were also seized from a vehicle parked in the area.

The heroin is believed to be able to feed the addiction of some 890 abusers for a week.

In a follow-up operation early yesterday morning, CNB officers arrested a 59-year-old Singaporean man in the same area.

They found 216g of Ice, 68 Ecstasy tablets and 12 Erimin-5 tablets on the man.

The amount of Ice seized is believed to be able to feed the addiction of about 120 abusers for a week.

The total street value of the drugs seized in both operations is estimated to be about $167,000.

Superintendent Lim Sze Yuk, commanding officer of Enforcement G Division, said that Singapore has strict laws against the trafficking, possession, consumption and import or export of illicit drugs.

"Illicit drugs are harmful, addictive, and can destroy lives, families and communities," he said.

"CNB officers will continue to take rigorous enforcement and launch well-timed operations to keep the streets of Singapore safe from drug traffickers and syndicates."

Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin here face the death penalty.

David Sun