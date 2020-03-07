2 men found guilty over roles in 2015 attack

The rivalry between two neighbouring eateries in North Bridge Road took an unsavoury turn when a supervisor of Victory restaurant was slashed in the face in a 2015 attack.

After a trial, a former director of Singapore Zam Zam restaurant, Zackeer Abbass Khan, 49, and his friend Anwer Ambiya Kadir Maideen, 50, were found guilty of one count each of engaging in a conspiracy to cause grievous hurt to Mr Liakath Ali Mohamed Ibrahim with a weapon.

The attack took place around 10pm on Aug 26, 2015.

Yesterday, District Judge Mathew Joseph also convicted Zackeer of criminal intimidation as he had threatened to injure Mr Liakath, then 52, on Aug 22 that year.

A district court heard that he told the older man in Tamil: "You watch out. In one week, I will 'do' you."

Zackeer and Anwer were the last two people involved in the case to be convicted. Others, including secret society member Joshua Navindran Surainthiran, who was 23 when he slashed Mr Liakath, have already been dealt with in court.

In November 2016, Joshua was sentenced to 6½ years' jail and six strokes of the cane for the slashing and other offences.

In their submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wen Hsien and Claire Poh stated that the "genesis of this ill-will" could be traced to 2005 when Zackeer and Mr Liakath were business partners.

The court heard that after the business failed, Mr Liakath joined Victory restaurant in 2014 and created "problems" for Zam Zam by pulling customers away and reporting its staff to the authorities.

The DPPs added: "Things came to a head on Aug 22, 2015, when the police arrived at the restaurants to advise them to refrain from touting. Zackeer believed that this was a 'set-up' by the victim, and that he ratted on Zam Zam employees to the police."

Zackeer later asked Anwer to procure an attack on Mr Liakath and offered money to get the job done.

In his statements to the authorities, Joshua said that Anwer called him on Aug 23, 2015, and he was offered $2,000 to slash Mr Liakath's face.

The court heard that Anwer also paid Joshua $200 as initial payment that day.

Around 10pm three days later, Joshua confronted Mr Liakath at a bridge between Rochor Canal Road and Sungei Road before slashing the older man's face with a knife.

$75k The bail amount Zackeer Abbass Khan is now out on. Anwer Ambiya Kadir Maideen's bail was set at $60,000. Both will be sentenced on April 13.

The DPPs stated: "After the slashing was carried out, Zackeer handed cash of $2,000 to pay Joshua. Of this sum, Anwer transferred $1,700 to Joshua's bank account."

Zackeer is now out on bail of $75,000 while Anwer's bail was set at $60,000. They will be sentenced on April 13.

Shaffiq Alkhatib