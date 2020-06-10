2 men charged with operating drones without permit

Two men were yesterday charged with flying drones without a permit.

Neo Wei Ren, 35, allegedly operated a drone, or an unmanned aircraft (UA), over the Ministry of Defence's Gombak Base and used the drone to take aerial footage on several occasions last year, the police said on Monday night.

Separately, Lee Soon Tee, 66, allegedly operated a drone on Sept 22 last year at an open field in Tampines, in an area within 5km of Paya Lebar Airbase.

The police identified Neo after receiving a report about the drone flying in the vicinity of Gombak Base, which is a protected area.

Neo is said to have operated the drone from a house in Cashew Crescent seven times without the necessary permits between May and October last year.

The police said he had allegedly taken aerial view videos of Gombak Base using the drone flown into the airspace above the base.

For this, he was charged with four counts of prohibited photography over a protected area using a UA.

For flying a drone into the airspace above Gombak Base on five separate occasions, he was charged with five counts of operating a UA over a protected area.

Neo also faced seven charges over operating a UA at an altitude above the regulatory height of 61m on seven occasions without a permit. He will return to court on July 1.

In Lee's case, the police identified him after receiving a report of a drone recovered from the roof of Tampines Wafer Substation on Sept 23 last year.

He allegedly operated the drone on Sept 22 at the open field along Tampines Industrial Avenue 2, within 5km of Paya Lebar Airbase.

For this, Lee was charged with operating a UA within 5km of an aerodrome without a permit.

Lee will return to court on June 30.

If found guilty of operating their drones without the necessary permits, both men could be fined up to $20,000.

If convicted of prohibited photography over a protected area using a UA, or of operating a UA over a protected area, Neo could be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

With effect from Jan 2, operating a UA without the required permit is an offence and those found guilty can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The police also reminded users that recreational flying of UA outdoors during this safe reopening phase is not allowed.