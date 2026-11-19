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The men were charged following two enforcement operations in April and May.

SINGAPORE – Two men were charged on Nov 19 over keeping deregistered vehicles and making false declarations to the authorities.

Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor, 34, faces eight charges , and Shawn Huang Zhiwen, 38, two.

They were charged following two enforcement operations in April and May, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Nov 19.

During the operations, 19 deregistered vehicles that had been declared as exported were found and impounded.

The issue of deregistered vehicles still being used in Singapore made the headlines recently following a fatal Tampines crash in October.

Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, 30, who fled the scene of the tragedy that killed a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife, was charged on Oct 31.

He was handed nine charges, including causing death by dangerous driving and using a deregistered vehicle.

In a letter to The Straits Times Forum on Nov 18, Tan Lijun, group director of traffic and road operations at LTA, said that deregistered vehicles pose serious road safety risks as they do not have valid insurance.

LTA has also stepped up its enforcement efforts, working with other agencies, including the Singapore Police Force.

These include a combination of targeted enforcement operations, such as roadblocks and patrols at identified hot spots, roadside surveillance systems and wheel-clamping of deregistered vehicles detected.

Tan also said that since February, the authorities have substantially raised the maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles.

First-time offenders face fines of up to $20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years, with penalties doubled for repeat offenders.