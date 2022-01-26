2 men charged over 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in sting operation in Eunos

SINGAPORE - Two men were charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 25) over 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were seized by Singapore Customs officers during a sting operation in an industrial building in Eunos.

The two Singaporeans, aged 41 and 60, face charges related to the evasion of $73,430 in levies.

During the operation on Sunday (Jan 23), officers staked out a unit in the building near Eunos Avenue 3 which was suspected to be used for storing duty-unpaid cigarettes.

After the two men were seen entering the unit, the officers raided it and found canvas bags packed full with cigarettes.

Earlier this month, 1,838 cartons and 703 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized at the Tuas Checkpoint.

The Singapore Customs said: "Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act."

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and jailed for up to six years.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities or evasion of customs duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg to report these illegal activities.