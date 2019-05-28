2 men assisting with investigations for allegedly operating unlicensed remittance business in Little India

SINGAPORE - Two men are assisting with investigations for allegedly operating an unlicensed remittance business, the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a joint statement on Tuesday (May 28).

The 34-year-old and 43-year-old are also being investigated for possible employment offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The two work pass holders were found to be conducting illegal remittance business in Little India during a four-hour operation involving officers from the Central Police Division, Commercial Affairs Department and MOM on Sunday (May 26).

Around $30,000 in cash, remittance transaction records, a mobile phone, a cash counting machine and a calculator were seized.

Those convicted of operating a remittance business without a licence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to two years, or both.

In the case of a continuing offence, they can be fined up to $10,000 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

Foreigners working in Singapore must possess a valid work pass, the statement said.

Those caught working without a valid work pass can be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

They will also be barred from entering and working in Singapore.