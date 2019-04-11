2 men arrested over $10k worth of illegal transactions from stolen credit card details

SINGAPORE - More than $10,000 in multiple unauthorised mobile wallet top-ups and fraudulent purchases are suspected to have been made by two men.

The duo, aged 19 and 20, are believed to have used stolen credit card information to make the illegal transactions since last month.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday night (April 10) that the duo have been arrested for syndicated online credit card fraud.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department nabbed the two men in Geylang Road.

A laptop, five mobile phones, two thumbdrives and about $630 in cash were seized as case exhibits.

If found guilty of unauthorised access to computer material with common intention under Section 3(1), Chapter 50A of the Computer Misuse Act, read with Section 34, Chapter 224 of the Penal Code, they could be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to two years, or both.

In its statement, the police advised all credit or debit card holders not to give out their card details to strangers.

It also suggested opting for text message notifications for charges incurred on cards, and one-time pin (OTP) verification for such purchases.

"Check the bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or fraudulent charges," police said.