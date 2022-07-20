2 men, 1 woman arrested for breaking into Sentosa Cove house and stealing $30,000 worth of liquor

SINGAPORE - Two men and one woman were arrested for breaking into a Sentosa Cove house and stealing four bottles of liquor worth $30,000.

On Tuesday (July 19), the trio, aged between 25 and 36, broke into a unit in Treasure Island early in the morning, the police said. The residential development comprises 19 luxury bungalows.

The police, who were alerted at 4.20am, made the arrests within five hours of being notified of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

The offence of breaking into a house and stealing carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police advised property owners to secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and padlocks when leaving the property unattended. They should also refrain from keeping large sums of cash at home.

Installing a burglar alarm system is also recommended.