2 ex-staff of student care centre charged with cheating MSF

Two former personnel of Welcare Student Care Centre were charged in court yesterday with cheating the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) of more than $48,000 - using subsidy applications made under the Student Care Fee Assistance (SCFA) scheme.

Under the SCFA scheme, which is administered by the MSF, eligible households can receive monthly fee subsidies for their child's student care fees.

According to the police, Welcare Student Care Centre's former president Gerard Michael, 51, and former staff member Daljit Kaur, 49, are accused of deliberately omitting to submit withdrawal forms for 16 students who had stopped attending the centre.

Their alleged actions resulted in wrongful payouts of more than $48,000 by MSF from January 2014 to November 2015.

Michael is also accused of instigating Kaur to make false entries in student attendance records to show that these students had continued to attend the centre.

The duo are additionally facing charges for providing false information to MSF officers in relation to ComCare Financial Assistance applications.

Welcare Student Care Centre's status as an administrator of government student care fee assistance has been revoked by the MSF since Aug 1, 2016.