2 drug suspects held after car collision

Two men were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after the car they were in collided with another vehicle on Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred in Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway at 2.26pm.

However, the 35-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger in one of the cars were arrested on suspected drug-related offences.

Eyewitnesses told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the collision took place between a black sedan car and a Mercedes-Benz.

A 26-year-old saleswoman, who gave her name only as Ms Long, told Shin Min that parties from both cars waited for the police to arrive.

She said that after speaking with them, the police allowed the driver of the Mercedes to leave.

At least this number of packets of cigarettes, and a bottle of what looked like cough syrup, were found.

After that, according to another eyewitness who gave his name only as Mr Su, officers brought several police dogs to the scene.

He said several items that looked like packets of cigarettes were found in the car. The men were then arrested.

Shin Min reported that at least 10 packets of cigarettes and a bottle of what appeared to be cough syrup were found.