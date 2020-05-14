2 cleaners face the music after harassing public officers

A cleaner was jailed and another fined yesterday for hurling vulgarities at public servants in separate incidents during the Covid-19 outbreak. Both of the convicted men are Singaporeans.

Christopher Amurutham, 56, was sentenced to 11 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to one count of using criminal force on a public servant. He also pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and two harassment charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim told the court that Christopher failed to wear a mask when he left home around 6.15am on April 18.

At about 12.25pm, a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) spotted him sitting on a bench near Block 20 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

The SDA advised Christopher to return home but he refused to comply. Two police officers, Sergeant Heidi Ow Hui Shi, 22, and Special Constable Sergeant Maccolm Leong Chen Rong, 19, arrived on the scene around 1pm but Christopher, who had been consuming alcohol, was found to be incoherent.

The cleaner then hurled vulgarities at the officers.

He also grabbed Sgt Ow's left hand and forcefully pushed it away, throwing her off balance.

The cleaner appeared to be tipsy and reeked of alcohol when he turned up in court on April 22.

He was supposed to communicate with an interpreter via a video call and became agitated when they encountered some technical issues. Christopher later hurled vulgarities at a police officer at the State Courts and flashed him an obscene hand gesture.

In the other case, Abdul Halim Adi, 48, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and was fined $3,500 yesterday.

The court heard that a safe distancing enforcement officer, 32, was deployed at Hougang Mall around 1pm on April 14, when he spotted Abdul Halim's wife loitering outside the building.

Investigations revealed that the woman, who was not named in court documents, was in the business of selling headscarves and was waiting outside the mall to hand one over to a client.

The court heard that she was carrying out a business outside her home and was not an essential service provider.

It was not stated if action will be taken against her.

The wife walked away when she saw the officer approaching her but he saw her again inside the mall about 15 minutes later and told her to go home.

The woman later met up with Abdul Halim and told him that the officer had been following her.

Unhappy, the cleaner hurled vulgarities at the officer when he saw the younger man walking by.

Shaffiq Alkhatib