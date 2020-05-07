2 accused of leaving places of accommodation illegally

A man allegedly met his friends repeatedly at his hotel's basement carpark while serving his stay-home notice (SHN) and even took one of them up to his room.

Singaporean Chng Tian Xi, 37, now faces six charges over breaching the SHN and exposing others to the risk of infection, offences under the Infectious Diseases Act.

He was one of two men charged yesterday under Covid-19 related regulations.

Chng had arrived in Singapore from Thailand on March 26, and was to serve his SHN till April 9 at the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard. However, he allegedly left his room on three occasions to meet his friends at the hotel's basement carpark.

On April 1 and 4, he allegedly took a friend up to his room, at around 1.30am and 12.30am respectively.

The friend, identified as a Chen Yijun in court documents, stayed in his room for more than an hour on both days, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

An ICA officer visited Chng on April 5 and reminded him to stay in his room at all times, but Chng ignored this and ventured out of his room again for about 10 minutes the next day, according to ICA.

Chng said yesterday that he intends to plead guilty.

If convicted, he is liable to a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Singaporean Rethinasamy Letchimanan, 63, was also hauled to court yesterday for repeatedly breaching control orders.

He left his home to meet individuals for "social purposes" on April 12, 16 and 21, said court documents.

He also allegedly did not wear a mask on the two latter dates while out in public.

People are allowed to leave their homes only under specified circumstances during the circuit breaker period, including to buy food and groceries, exercise or to work in essential services.

Both Rethinasamy and Chng are due back in court on May 20.

Those convicted of contravening a control order can face a penalty of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.