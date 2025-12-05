$2.7k fine for e-cigarette user who fled after her boyfriend got into scuffle with HSA officer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A woman, who was using an e-cigarette device with a pod when two Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers spotted her, managed to flee after her boyfriend got into a scuffle with one of the officers.

The law caught up with Low Hui Min after the officers alerted the police and she later gave a statement to the authorities, admitting that she had used the device in March 2024.

HSA officers also went to her home in April that year and uncovered three pods.

On Dec 4 , Low, 32, was fined $2,700 after she pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including being in possession of an e-cigarette device.

Court documents stated that the two HSA officers were patrolling near Choa Chu Kang LRT station on March 15, 2024, when they saw her using an e-cigarette with a pod.

HSA prosecutor Donn Praabu Dennis said that Low’s boyfriend, Kang Boon Khoon , was with her at the time.

The two HSA officers approached Low and told her she had the unlawful devices in her possession.

They asked her to hand them over and to present her identity card for the purpose of issuing a ticket.

Low complied, the court heard.

The prosecutor told the court: “While one of the officers was processing the accused’s personal details to issue a composition ticket, Kang suddenly lunged towards him and seized both the e-cigarette device... and the accused’s (identity card).

“A scuffle ensued, during which both the officer and Kang fell to the ground, along with the seized items.”

The other HSA officer intervened and separated the two men.

Kang got up and fled towards the LRT station.

The officer, who was involved in the scuffle, was later found with scratches on his left elbow and index finger.

The man and his colleague then realised that Low had also fled the scene, taking the e-cigarette device and her identity card with her.

The police were alerted soon after.

On April 5, 2024, HSA officers went to her home and uncovered three loose, used pods.

Four days later, Low gave a statement to the authorities, admitting that she was using an e-cigarette device when the HSA officers approached her in March that year.

She was later charged in court in 2025.

Court documents did not disclose if Kang has been charged or already dealt with.