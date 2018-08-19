$1m in fake goods seized in raids on 4 shops

Four businesses were raided last Tuesday in a police operation against counterfeit products, with $1.03 million worth of items seized, said the police on Friday evening.

A 53-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the sale of counterfeit computer parts and accessories.

Two other men, aged 35 and 36, are assisting with investigations.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted simultaneous raids on four retail outlets in a shopping mall in Rochor Canal Road, resulting in the arrest.

The Sunday Times understands that the four shops are located in Sim Lim Square.

About 6,000 pieces of trademark-infringing items, such as laptop power adaptors, batteries, LCD screens, power supply units, cables and earpieces, were seized. Police said these items had a total estimated street value of $1.03 million.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks can be fined up to $100,000, and jailed up to five years.

CID director and deputy commissioner of police (investigations and intelligence) Florence Chua said in a statement: "The police take a serious view of intellectual property (IP) rights infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for our IP rights laws and at the expense of legitimate businesses."

Toh Ting Wei