18-year-old charged over sexual penetration of minor

An 18-year-old Singaporean was charged in court yesterday for an offence of sexual penetration of a minor. The victim was then under age 16.

According to the charge sheet, the offence took place on Sept 4, 2018, at around noon.

This offence falls under Section 376A(1)(a) of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 376A(2).

A request was made to the court for the youth, a student, to be remanded for a week for investigations, as he is believed to be involved in other cases.

He is expected to be back in court next Thursday. He and his victim cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

The student was arrested on Tuesday after the police received several reports of alleged sexual offences.

The reports were received between last Saturday and Tuesday, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Amelia Teng

Jolene Ang