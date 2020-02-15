18 nabbed; $163k cash, $207k of drugs seized by CNB

More than $207,000 worth of drugs, including over 2kg of heroin, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday.

The drug bust also snared 18 people and cash amounting to almost $163,000 was recovered during the operation at multiple places in Singapore, CNB said yesterday.

Its haul includes 2.05kg of heroin, 296g of Ice, 902g of cannabis, 97g of ketamine, 693 Erimin-5 pills and 399 Ecstasy tablets.

CNB said the amount of heroin, cannabis and Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 1,270 abusers for a week.

On Thursday, narcotics officers observed a 25-year-old Malaysian man and two Singaporean men, aged 51 and 63, meeting up at a carpark near Tampines Street 24.

After they parted ways, officers arrested the 51-year-old and his companion, a 48-year-old Singaporean woman.

He dropped a packet with 476g of heroin while trying to resist arrest.

Officers found about 30g of Ice, 859g of cannabis and more than 30 packets of heroin amounting to 338g in his vehicle.

The two suspects were taken to their hideouts: a hotel room near Geylang Lorong 10 and a home near Buangkok Link.

Around 259g of heroin, 5g of cannabis and a small amount of Ice were recovered from the two hideouts, and a 48-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the Buangkok Link unit.

At the same time, the 25-year-old Malaysian was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint by CNB officers who were tailing him. They found around $4,410 on him.

Another team of officers arrested the 63-year-old and his female companion, a 33-year-old foreigner, at his home near Tampines Street 24.

Besides seizing 130g of heroin and 124g of Ice, among others, cash of about $6,500 was found in the home, where a safe had another $151,985 inside.

The 63-year-old and his companion were taken to their hideout in Ubi Avenue 1, where five other women were arrested. They were foreigners aged between 25 and 35 and suspected drug abusers.

The drugs seized include 371g of heroin, 115g of Ice, 32g of cannabis and 273 Ecstasy tablets.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a 58-year-old drug trafficking suspect and six other suspected drug abusers aged between 53 and 67 near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. All are Singaporeans.

Altogether, 476g of heroin, 25g of Ice, some cannabis and a bottle of methadone were seized.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone found with more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, could face the death penalty.

Choo Yun Ting