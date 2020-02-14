18 arrested and $200,000 worth of drugs, including over 2kg of heroin, seized in drug bust

SINGAPORE - More than $207,000 worth of drugs, including over 2kg of heroin, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Feb 13).

The drug bust also snared 18 people and almost $163,000 in cash were recovered during the operation at multiple places in Singapore, the CNB said on Friday.

Its haul includes 2.05kg of heroin, 296g of Ice, 902g of cannabis, 97g of ketamine, 693 Erimin-5 pills and 399 Ecstasy tablets.

CNB said the amount of heroin, cannabis and Ice seized can feed the addiction of about 1,270 abusers for a week.

On Thursday, narcotics officers at a carpark near Tampines Street 24 observed a meet-up between a 25-year-old Malaysian man and two Singaporean men, aged 51 and 63.

After they parted ways, officers arrested the 51-year-old man and his companion, a 48-year-old Singaporean woman.

The 51-year-old man dropped a packet with 476g of heroin while trying to resist arrest.

Officers found about 30g of Ice, 859g of cannabis and more than 30 packets of heroin amounting to 338g when they searched his vehicle.

The two suspects were brought back to their hideouts: a hotel room near Geylang Lorong 10 and a home near Buangkok Link.

Around 259g of heroin, 5g of cannabis and a small amount of Ice were recovered from the two hideouts, and a 48-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the Buangkok Link unit.

At the same time, the 25-year-old Malaysian was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint by CNB officers who were following him. They found around $4,410 on him.

Another team of officers arrested the 63-year-old Singaporean man and his female companion, a 33-year-old foreigner, at his home near Tampines Street 24.

A total of 130g of heroin, 124g of Ice, 30g of ketamine, 126 Ecstasy tablets, three Erimin-5 pills and about $6,500 in cash were found in the unit.

Another $151,985 in cash were seized from a safe in the unit as well.



The 63-year-old and his companion were brought to their hideout in Ubi Avenue 1, where five other women were arrested. They were foreigners aged between 25 and 35 and suspected drug abusers.

Some 371g of heroin, 115g of Ice, 32g of cannabis, 67g of ketamine, 690 Erimin-5 pills and 273 Ecstasy tablets were seized from a bedroom of the man's home.

Another 2g of Ice and 5g of cannabis were recovered from another room.

CNB officers also arrested, in a follow-up operation, a 58-year-old drug trafficking suspect and six other suspected drug abusers aged between 53 and 67 near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. All seven are Singaporeans.

Altogether, about 476g of heroin, 25g of Ice, 1g of cannabis and a bottle of methadone were seized.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone found with more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, could face the death penalty.