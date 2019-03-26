$179,000 worth of drugs seized, 7 suspects arrested: CNB

SINGAPORE - About $179,000 worth of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday night (March 25).

A total of 1.94kg of heroin, 291g of Ice, 34g of ketamine, 5g of cannabis, 838 Erimin-5 tablets and three Ecstasy tablets were recovered during the operation. Seven Singaporeans were arrested as well.

In addition, $10,350 in cash was seized from two of the suspects.

Erimin-5 is the street name for Nimetazepam, a hypnotic drug.

On Monday night, CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old man in the vicinity of Jalan Kukoh.

A total of 300 Erimin-5 tablets and $6,800 in cash was recovered from the suspected drug trafficker.

Some 952g of heroin, 92g of Ice, 34g of ketamine and 87 Erimin-5 tablets were also seized when the man's residential unit in the same vicinity was searched.

A 65-year-old suspected drug abuser came into the unit when CNB officers were present and he was immediately arrested.

CNB officers later raided a residential unit around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 after conducting follow-up investigations.

They forced their way into the unit and arrested a 48-year-old man, who was seen disposing drugs down the rubbish chute before the officers entered the unit.

Some 986g of heroin, 190g of Ice and 369 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered after the rubbish chute linked to the unit was searched.

Two other suspected drug offenders, a 30-year-old and a 39-year-old, both male, were later arrested inside a car at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Streets 41 and42.

Two small packets of Ice were recovered from the 30-year-old, while one small packet of the drug was found on the 39-year-old.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two other suspects near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 shortly past midnight on Tuesday. A 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested inside a car.

The authorities seized 82 Erimin-5 tablets, three Ecstasy tablets, 5g of cannabis, 4g of Ice, 20 unknown tablets and $3,550 in cash from the vehicle.

The drug activities of the suspects are being investigated by the authorities.

CNB said that 1.94 of heroin is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 924 abusers for a week, while 291g of Ice can sustain the addiction of 166 abusers for the same period.