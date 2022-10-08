17 arrested over the sale of illegal streaming devices

Four women and 13 men, aged between 24 and 61, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the sales of illegal streaming devices valued at about $500,000.

The police said on Thursday that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted simultaneous raids at several retail shops in Sim Lim Square on Tuesday.

During the operation, more than 2,500 sets of illegal streaming devices, which enable consumers to access unauthorised content from illegal sources online, were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

In May, The Straits Times had reported that illegal Android TV boxes that offer access to pirated online streams or content were on sale at Sim Lim Square.

ST also found then that pricier models at Sim Lim Square offered sports content such as English Premier League (EPL) matches. The EPL said it had worked closely with the police in preparation for the raid on Tuesday, including providing support on the day itself.

EPL general counsel Kevin Plumb said: "We welcome the recent amendments to the Copyright Act, which make the law in this area very clear; piracy is illegal. These raids reinforce the authorities' commitment to tackling piracy and demonstrate that illegal operations will be removed."

Tuesday's crackdown comes after the blocking of 99 web addresses, which had allowed users to illegally stream Korean drama content and sports, including the EPL.

Piracy is one of the areas that the EPL has been tackling since it opened its office in Singapore three years ago.

In October 2019, the EPL and other rights holders scored a landmark victory here against unauthorised sellers, when retail firm Synnex Trading was fined $160,800 over the sale of illicit Android TV boxes.

The sentence was passed after a 22-month court battle that began in 2018.