161 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide blitz since Aug 16: CNB

SINGAPORE - A total of 161 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Aug 16 to Friday (Aug 27).

CNB officers seized a total of more than 3kg of heroin, 544g of Ice, 53g of cannabis, 37g of ketamine, 31 Ecstasy tablets, 116 Erimin-5 tablets, and 11 bottles of methadone over the nearly-two-week operation.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $253,000.

The youngest arrested is a 17-year-old female Singaporean, suspected to be a drug abuser, CNB said on Friday.

Areas covered in the operation include Lakeside, Potong Pasir, Sengkang, Teck Whye and Woodlands.

The CNB highlighted several cases from the islandwide blitz in detail.

On Aug 18 afternoon, CNB officers raided a hotel room in Onan Road, and arrested two Singaporean men, both aged 47, inside.

After a search of the room, about 370g of 'Ice', 37g of ketamine and 105 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

"A 39-year-old Singaporean female, who was believed to be another occupant of the hotel room, was later arrested in the same vicinity," added CNB.

In another case, a residential unit in Tampines Avenue 2 was raided, also on Aug 18, in the late evening.

CNB officers arrested a Singaporean suspect in the unit.

"Forced entry was effected as the 48-year-old male had refused to heed the lawful orders of the CNB officers to open the door," said CNB.

About 2.14kg of heroin, 8g of Ice, 11 bottles of methadone and cash amounting to $12,300 were found in the unit and seized.

A Singaporean man, 53, was arrested early the next day in a follow-up operation in Beo Crescent.

CNB added that about 472g of heroin was recovered from him.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.