154 arrested for allegedly cheating victims of more than $1.3 million in scams

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested 154 people, aged between 15 and 68, for their suspected involvement in various scams.

The 96 men and 58 women were arrested in an operation that took place from Oct 1 to Friday (Oct 11), and was carried out by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The suspects are assisting in police investigations.

They are believed to have cheated victims of more than $1.3 million in 230 scam cases, which consisted of mostly e-commerce scams.

They are being investigated for cheating and money laundering.

Anyone found guilty of cheating can be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

Anyone found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Police advised members of the public to avoid being an accomplice to crimes by rejecting requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

Police also said people can avoid falling for e-commerce scams by being wary of online advertisements for items being sold at low prices which sound too good to be true. Buyers should read reviews of these items before purchasing them.

Members of the public should also be wary of scammers, even if they use a local bank account or provide a copy of their identification such as their NRIC or driver's licence.

The police said buyers should avoid making payments or deposits in advance, and arrange for the money to be released to the seller only after they receive the item.

For scam-related advice, call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg

Those who wish to provide information on scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or send the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness