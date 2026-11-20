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The 52-year-old victim needed a medical neck brace for two months after a surgery and was placed on hospitalisation leave for 119 days.

SINGAPORE – A man who worked as a supervisor of a firm in Tuas has been handed a jail sentence after shoving his colleague and causing the victim to suffer a spinal injury.

The 52-year-old victim needed a medical neck brace for two months after a surgery and was placed on hospitalisation leave for 119 days.

Documents in court showed the Chinese national is unlikely to make a full recovery.

He suffers from residual neuropathic pain - a chronic condition resulting from injury or malfunction of the nerves or spinal cord - in both hands.

The assailant, Muhammad Yusuf Zainol, was on Nov 20 sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

At the time of the offence, the 30-year-old was working as a supervisor at an unnamed company in Tuas. The victim, a lorry driver, reported to him.

The incident on Nov 16, 2025 was sparked by a verbal exchange.

Yusuf wanted the victim to move a lorry which the driver had parked, but the older man did not understand him.

Yusuf then decided to move the lorry himself, and got into an argument with the victim.

Later that day, the victim spotted Yusuf and approached him. He shouted at the supervisor before walking away.

In response, Yusuf ran towards the victim and shoved him with both hands, which caused the older man to fall.

The victim was later treated at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.