15 months' probation for teen who had sex with minor to make her ex-boyfriend jealous

SINGAPORE - A youth who had sex with an underage girl to make her former boyfriend jealous was sentenced to 15 months' probation on Monday (Dec 28).

As part of his probation, the 17-year-old Singaporean has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

His parents were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The boy pleaded guilty on Nov 13 to two counts of sexually penetrating the girl, who was 15 years old at the time.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The offender cannot be named as well due to amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act, which now covers those below 18 years old.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong had earlier said the two teenagers met near the Kallang Community Club in Boon Keng Road some time before 8pm on Feb 13.

The offender then asked the girl to accompany him to some shops in the neighbourhood, and she agreed.

The pair later went to the community club where the girl told him that she wanted to use a toilet.

He suggested that she go to the male toilet instead, as there was a bidet spray in there.

They entered a toilet cubicle after that and had sexual intercourse.

After a few minutes, the pair heard the sound of shutters rolling.

Thinking that the community club was about to be closed for the day, they got dressed and left the toilet.

The offender then asked the victim if she wanted to continue having sex with him and she agreed.

The pair went to a nearby block of flats and continued having sex at a staircase landing. They parted ways soon after.

The boy's offences came to light the next day when the girl told her school's discipline master about what had happened.

She was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, which found that she did not have any sexually transmitted infections.

For each count of sexually penetrating a minor, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.