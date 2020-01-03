15 months' probation for NYP student who filmed teen in toilet

An 18-year-old Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) student, a former student leader, was yesterday sentenced to 15 months' probation for recording a video of a male schoolmate in a campus toilet.

Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, and must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day.

His father had to sign a $5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour.

Addressing the former scholarship recipient yesterday, District Judge Seah Chi-Ling said: "I note that you are an exemplary student in school, with a close relationship with your family."

The judge added: "You have displayed victim empathy and insight into the wrongdoing of your behaviour."

Mandolang had pleaded guilty last November to engaging in insulting behaviour with the intent to cause alarm.

The incident happened at about 11am on May 2 last year.

After entering a toilet cubicle, Mandolang viewed pornographic material on his mobile phone.

While he was there, the victim entered an adjacent cubicle.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin said: "The accused decided to record a video of the victim, and held his mobile phone over the cubicle partition using the front-facing camera.

"The accused recorded the victim for one to two minutes."

The court heard that Mandolang retracted the mobile phone when the 18-year-old victim spotted it.

The victim then waited outside the toilet to confront the voyeur, but left after 15 minutes as he was late for class. He made a police report at around 9.15pm that day.

Mandolang was exposed as the perpetrator after closed-circuit television footage showed him entering the toilet, and then leaving after the victim.

In a statement yesterday, an NYP spokesman said: "Following our disciplinary inquiry last year, he was suspended and his scholarship was rescinded.

"He was also removed from the executive committee position of his CCA (co-curricular activity).

"NYP will continue to counsel him and also offer support to the other affected students."

Details of the CCA were not revealed in the statement.

For recording the video, Mandolang could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib