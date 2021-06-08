15 months' jail for 'matchmaker' who cheated victim of nearly $50k

A woman who cheated her mother's 56-year-old friend of nearly $50,000, after claiming she could help her find a husband through religious rites, was sentenced yesterday to 15 months' jail.

Soh Chih Hui was also ordered to pay Ms Goh Seng Mui $49,600 as compensation.

Soh, now 23, will have to spend an additional two weeks behind bars if she is unable to pay the amount.

The Singaporean was between 17 and 18 years old when she duped Ms Goh, her mother's primary school friend, into handing her the monies over multiple occasions between April and November 2015.

After an earlier trial, District Judge Carol Ling convicted Soh of an amalgamated cheating charge in September last year.

Yesterday, the judge said Soh had caused severe harm, making the "superstitious" and "gullible" Ms Goh part with her life savings.

Judge Ling also noted that Soh had not shown genuine remorse and that "not a single cent of restitution has been made".

Before she was cheated, Ms Goh, an odd-job worker, had reconnected with Soh's mother by chance.

She also got to know Soh and later worked for the younger woman's father at his bak kut teh stall in Tampines.

During the trial, Ms Goh testified that Soh had told her she could help introduce the older woman to a man who "would become her boyfriend and later husband".

The court heard that Soh convinced Ms Goh that the 51-year-old man worked at a bank, earned $7,000 a month, and had a temple in Changi.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu said that the accused showed Ms Goh a photograph of the man on her mobile phone.

Details about the man's identity and how he was linked to the two women were not stated in court documents.

The DPP said: "The victim testified that the accused spoke to her in a high-pitched, child-like voice and appeared to her as a child deity.

"In the capacity as the child deity or 'Fu Wang', the accused told the victim that she needed to 'borrow fate' before she could be with her prospective husband."

This led Ms Goh to hand over cash to Soh to buy cosmetics, brand-name shoes and clothes, as well as chant prayers, perform rituals and make offerings.

Ms Goh had testified that she also pawned her jewellery on Soh's instructions. The court heard that Ms Goh gave Soh her insurance payout of over $17,000 and also borrowed money from her oldest brother.

The DPP said Ms Goh "woke up to her senses" in January 2016 and alerted the police, after Soh tried to get her to sell her Housing Board flat.

Soh is now out on $15,000 bail and has been ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on July 5 to begin serving her sentence.

For cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.