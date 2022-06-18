146 arrested in 2-week islandwide drug bust

A total of 146 suspects have been arrested for drug offences following a two-week operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The drugs with an estimated street value of about $55,000 were seized, a CNB statement said yesterday.

The islandwide operation took place from June 6 to yesterday, and drugs were seized from areas that included Jurong, Marine Parade, Sengkang and Yishun.

CNB said that illicit drugs, including cannabis, are harmful, addictive and can destroy lives, families and communities. It reminded the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

CNB officers raided a unit near Tampines Street 12 on the morning of June 8 and arrested a man, 32, for suspected drug offences. About 18g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

In a follow-up operation conducted the next day, officers raided another flat near Simei Street 3 and arrested a 38-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences. About 43g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing. The drugs seized during the operation include heroin, Ice, cannabis, and Ecstasy tablets, among others.

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the MDA.