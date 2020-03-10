$143,000 worth of drugs seized by CNB in drug hideout bust

SINGAPORE - Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers seized $143,000 worth of drugs, including heroin, in a blitz on Monday (March 9) which included busting the hideout of a suspected drug trafficker.

Six people, three men and three women aged 24 to 44, were arrested, the CNB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drugs seized included heroin, Ice, Ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine, and Erimin-5 tablets. They were found in the hideout, on the six suspects, in one of their cars, and at the registered address of one suspect.

The CNB said that at around 3pm on Monday, a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man arrived at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh by car. The two then went to the hideout - a residential unit - of a suspected 44-year-old male drug trafficker.

Soon after, CNB officers spotted two others, a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, arrive by car and proceed to the same hideout.

All four of them left the unit at about 6.20pm and were arrested on the ground floor after exiting the lift.

A sling bag the 31-year-old suspect was carrying had about 126g of Ice, 874g of heroin, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and 111 Ecstasy tablets. In his car, about 2g of Ice was found.

In another sling bag, carried by the 43-year-old man, about 61g of cannabis, 134g of Ice, 270g of heroin and 52 Erimin-5 tablets were found.

Meanwhile, the bag the 33-year-old woman was carrying had about 2g of Ice.

Officers from the agency then forced their way into the hideout of the 44-year-old suspected drug trafficker, after he and a 24-year-old woman refused to comply with orders given by the officers.

From the hideout, 24g of Ice, 396g of heroin and 25 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

After the six suspects were arrested, CNB officers conducted a follow-up raid on the official residential address of the 44-year-old man in the area of Bukit Batok West Avenue 2. There, about 16g of Ice and a small amount of ketamine was found.

The CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.

It estimated that the 304g of Ice seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 170 abusers for a week, while the 1.54kg of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 730 abusers for a week.

"CNB will maintain the pressure on drug offenders through regular sustained operations, to keep the streets of Singapore safe from drugs," the agency said.