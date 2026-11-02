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14 years’ jail for man who raped teen daughter, surrendered after seeing her at police station

Investigations revealed that besides the sexual offences he committed on Aug 11, 2024, the man had also taken two photographs of the victim’s chest between 2021 and 2023.

SINGAPORE – A man who raped his 15-year-old biological daughter on her bed in 2024 was sentenced to 14 years’ jail on Nov 2.

Following the rape, the victim ran to a police station to report the incident while her father was in the shower.

After he went looking for her and saw her inside the neighbourhood police centre, he returned home to change into a pair of jeans before giving himself up at the station.

Investigations revealed that besides the sexual offences he committed on Aug 11, 2024, the man had also taken two photographs of the victim’s chest between 2021 and 2023.

It also came to light following his arrest that the man had embezzled $23,000 from his employer while he was the company’s general manager.

The 51-year-old man had pleaded guilty on Sept 7 to a charge of rape, a charge of outrage of modesty and a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT).

His jail sentence included a four-month term in lieu of nine strokes of the cane.

The man cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

Two other CBT charges and a charge of voyeurism were considered during sentencing.

The High Court earlier heard that the victim was physically abused growing up.

On numerous occasions, the man would pull her hair, hit her with a clothes hanger and cane her multiple times for slight infractions.

The victim was afraid of her father’s temper, and believed it was normal for him to use violence against her.

On the night of Aug 10, 2024, the man confronted her about the cleanliness of their home.

He swept all the items on the dining table onto the floor, told her to go to her room, and dismantled the CCTV cameras in the flat before he went to bed.

The next morning, he went to the victim’s room to wake her up.

When she did not respond, he lifted one end of the blanket covering her body, and then molested and raped her.

The girl was shocked but did not react because she was afraid of angering him.

The man has remained in custody since his arrest.