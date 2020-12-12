14-year-old charged with murdering his father in Loyang condo

A 14-year-old Singaporean boy was charged in court yesterday with the murder of his 49-year-old father.

The police said they received a call for assistance at a residential unit in Flora Road, in Loyang, at 10.10am. The incident happened at the Edelweiss Park condominium.

"Upon arrival, officers found the man injured and lying motionless at the said location," the police said in a statement.

He was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he later died.

The man's 14-year-old son was arrested at the scene for his suspected involvement in the murder. The police are investigating the case.

The teenager has been remanded for psychiatric observation, and his case is expected to be heard again on Dec 31.

Those found guilty of murder could receive the death penalty. However, those aged below 18 years would not get the death sentence but could be given life imprisonment instead.

Fabian Koh and Dominic Low