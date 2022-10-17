14-year-old and man allegedly robbed barber shop in Katong Shopping Centre using gun-shaped lighter

SINGAPORE - Armed with a lighter shaped as a gun, a teenager and a man allegedly entered a barber shop in Katong Shopping Centre last Friday and robbed a victim of $900.

The duo, who were later allegedly involved in a case of theft in dwelling, were arrested within 24 hours of their first offence, and were charged with robbery on Monday.

The man involved in the incident is Ho Heen Seng, 36, a Malaysian national.

The teenager, a 14-year-old boy, cannot be named as those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The police said they were alerted to the robbery at 865 Mountbatten Road, the address for Katong Shopping Centre, at about 10pm on Oct 14.

After threatening the 71-year-old victim with the gun-shaped lighter, the man and teenager allegedly restrained him and stole the cash.

The police said no one was injured and the duo fled the scene with the money after the victim shouted for help and the lighter was left behind.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Bedok Police Division were activated.

With help from closed-circuit television and police cameras, the pair were identified and arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Cash was recovered from them and seized.

Investigations revealed they were also allegedly involved in the theft in dwelling case along Sims Place on Oct 15 at about 12.30am, during which a 40-year-old woman had allegedly lost two watches, a necklace and a bag.

A necklace was recovered and seized from a 31-year-old woman and she was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.