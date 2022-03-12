14-year-old among 236 investigated for alleged involvement in scams

A 14-year-old is among 236 people being investigated for suspected involvement as scammers and money mules.

They are believed to be involved in more than 787 cases of scams - comprising mainly Internet love and e-commerce fraud, business e-mail impersonation and impersonation as Chinese or government officials, as well as investment, job and loan types.

Overall, victims lost more than $5.1 million.

Police said yesterday that 158 men and 78 women, aged between 14 and 72, are currently assisting in investigations after officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation that ended on Thursday.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering and providing payment services without a licence, said the police.

The police reminded members of the public to always reject requests by other people to use their bank accounts or mobile telephone lines as they will be held accountable if their accounts or lines are linked to crimes.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

For providing payment services without a licence, offenders may be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $125,000.

For more information on scams, members of the public can go to www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness