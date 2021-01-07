14-year-old accused of murder: Case adjourned to next month

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering his father had his case adjourned to Feb 17 after the police said they needed more time to complete their investigation.

One of his defence lawyers, Mr Shashi Nathan, told The Straits Times that medical, psychiatric and forensic reports linked to the case are also not ready.

With the adjournment, the teenager will remain in remand at a boys' home. He was not offered bail at the Youth Courts yesterday as he faces a murder charge.

Details about the boy and his family cannot be revealed as individuals under 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The Singaporean is accused of murdering his 49-year-old father at a unit at Edelweiss Park condominium in Flora Road, near Loyang Avenue, at around 10am on Dec 11 last year.

The man was found injured and motionless. He was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he later died.

The boy, who was in the same unit, was arrested.

He is represented by lawyers from Withers KhattarWong.

While offenders convicted of murder could be given the death penalty, those below 18 do not receive the death sentence, but may be imprisoned for life.