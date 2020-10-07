14 public entertainment outlets caught for violating Covid-19, liquor licence rules

SINGAPORE - Fourteen public entertainment outlets have been caught by the police for flouting Covid-19 rules, liquor licence conditions or both.

The police said on Wednesday (Oct 7) the offences were uncovered following a one-month enforcement operation by Central Police Division at public entertainment outlets and massage establishments in Chinatown, Central Mall, Bugis, Jalan Besar and Little India.

Investigations into the 14 public entertainment outlets are still being done and details were not immediately available.

The police operations also found that 21 massage establishments have violated rules. Sixteen of these establishments operated without a licence, while another five were caught flouting massage establishment rules.

Five of the sixteen unlicensed parlours were found to be providing sexual services illegally.

During checks on the massage parlours, the police arrested 19 people. Six were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, while another three were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Immigration Act.

Five women aged between 28 and 38 were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, while another four women aged between 30 and 42 were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and Women's Charter.

One 39-year-old man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

The police said that action will be taken against errant operators, adding that they "take a serious view against any person who may be involved in such criminal activities and those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law".