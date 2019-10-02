14 months' jail for maid who ill-treated two girls

A maid repeatedly ill-treated two young girls under her care, hitting the children with, among other things, a broom handle and a remote control.

The older girl, who was about six years old at the time and diagnosed with developmental delay, bore most of the abuse. She was found with multiple bruises on her shins and left thigh.

Her younger sister, then four years old, was also ill-treated but a medical check-up showed that she had no gross external injuries.

The maid, a 27-year-old Myanmar national who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the girls' identities, was sentenced yesterday to 14 months' jail.

She pleaded guilty to six counts of ill-treating a child. Eight other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

The court was told that the abuse began on April 6 last year. The maid became angry with the older girl for reasons that were not disclosed in court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang told District Judge Ong Chin Rhu that the woman vented her frustration by slapping the girl's cheeks and hitting her head with a broom handle and with a mobile phone.

The maid also hit the younger girl's head with a hard pencil case, a broom handle and a mobile phone.

She was supervising the children again on April 11 last year when she struck the older girl's head, cheeks and hands at least nine times with a remote control.

The maid targeted the same victim again three days later. This time, she slapped the girl's left cheek and hit her head with a metal spoon at least 34 times.

The acts of abuse continued on April 19 that year when the maid repeatedly hit the older child's head with a pencil at least 11 times.

Four days later, the Myanmar national hit the older girl's head with her right hand and slapped her.

The maid's offences came to light when the girls' mother viewed footage taken from a camera inside the flat and alerted the police.