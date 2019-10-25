138 arrested in drug blitz, cannabis chocolate and strawberry taffies seized

SINGAPORE- A total of 138 suspect drug offenders, including a woman who surrendered a packet of chocolate and two strawberry taffies believed to contain cannabis, were arrested in an islandwide drug blitz.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Oct 25), that its officers arrested the woman, a suspected drug abuser, at her unit in Choa Chu Kang Loop on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Singaporean, surrendered a packet containing 7g of vegetable matter believed to contain cannabis, along with the packet of chocolate and two strawberry taffies believed to be infused with cannabis. She also surrendered numerous drug-taking utensils.

CNB officers also arrested a suspected drug trafficker at his unit in Hong San Walk.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man who is a permanent resident, surrendered a packet with 12g of vegetable matter believed to contain cannabis and a packet with 20g of vegetable matter mixed with tobacco.

From a search conducted by the officers, a digital weighing scale and an e-cigarette believed to be infused with cannabis were also found.

The operation from Monday to Friday was supported by the police. Some areas covered in the operation include Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, Sengkang and Serangoon.

During the blitz, drugs consisting of 236g of new psychoactive substances, 99g of Ice, 34g of heroin, 30g of cannabis, 31 Erimin-5 tablets, 10 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of ketamine were seized.

The authorities are investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.

CNB reminded the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act and that it is an offence to bring into Singapore any product containing cannabis regardless of the amount of the drug in it.

The bureau added that the Singapore's drug control policies are underpinned by evidence and research.

It said: "A literature review conducted by the Institute of Mental Health experts affirmed the addictive and harmful nature of cannabis, and that it damages the brain.

"There is scant evidence of the safety and efficacy of long-term cannabis use. These findings corroborate Singapore's position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug."